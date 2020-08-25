Briatore’s Billionaire is new Covid-19 cluster in Sardinia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A new Covid-19 cluster in the Italian island of Sardinia has been identified in relationship to high-end parties held at the Billionaire Club, in Porto Cervo, on the Costa Smeralda.

The club, owned by Italian entrepeneur Flavio Briatore, is a favourite among the international jet set. Italian media reports that Briatore himself has been hospitalised in serious conditions.

So far, Health authorities have linked 52 cases to this club which also hosts a restaurant. The club has been closed for a week after six cases were identified.

Both party-goers and members of staff have reportedly been infected. Among them, Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who is currently recovering from a serious operation.

