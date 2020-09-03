Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Business, UK

Britain clears 700 MHz radio waves for 5G auction in January

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain has cleared its 700 MHz band of airwaves after a four-year programme that involved retuning nearly 20 million TV sets, freeing up new capacity to be auctioned for 5G mobile services in January 2021, the government said on Thursday.

Releasing the airwaves would help increase the total amount of the radio spectrum available for mobile services in the UK by nearly a fifth, it said.

Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman said: “We have overseen a quiet revolution in the airwaves which will lead to better mobile coverage for rural communities and unlock new ways for 5G to boost business productivity and improve people’s lives.”

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: