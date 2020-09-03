Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
UK

Britain could make Portugal quarantine decision on Friday

Britain could make a decision on Friday on whether to impose a 14-day quarantine on arrivals from Portugal after cases of COVID-19 began to rise in the popular holiday destination, the UK’s health minister, Matt Hancock, said on Thursday.

Britain allowed holiday-makers to travel to Portugal without any restrictions less than two weeks ago but a rise in the coronavirus there has prompted speculation it will be put back on a list of countries that require quarantine measures.

“We follow the data and we make these announcements in an organised way on a Friday lunchtime,” Hancock told Sky News.

