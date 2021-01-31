Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Brexit, UK

Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

CDE / France 24 / Sky Britain will apply to join a massive 11-nation free-trade bloc of Asia-Pacific countries, it announced Saturday, weeks after leaving the European single market with its departure from the EU.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss will use a conversation with ministers in Japan and New Zealand on Monday to request membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Announcing the move on the anniversary of Britain’s formal departure from the EU, her department said negotiations were expected to start later this year.

