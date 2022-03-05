Britain urges its nationals to consider leaving Russia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) – Britain urged its nationals on Saturday to consider leaving Russia after Moscow’s decision to invade Ukraine.

“If your presence in Russia is not essential, we strongly advise that you consider leaving by remaining commercial routes,” the British government said in a statement.

On Monday, Britain advised its citizens against all travel to Russia due to a lack of available flight options and increased economic volatility.

Photo Police on patrol in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 01 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country’s president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. Starting from 28 February, the Central Bank of Russia decided to increase the key rate to 20 percent per annum, in an attempt to ensure financial and price stability. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV