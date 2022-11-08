Britain wants to do more with United States on gas supplies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is looking to work more closely with countries such as the United States over gas supplies to help manage volatility in energy prices, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

Asked if Downing Street would like to see a deal with the United States over gas supplies, the spokesman said that the government was open about its desire to work with a number of countries.

“The U.S. (is one country) where we do feel that there is more we can do to work together to help tackle some of these energy price spikes,” the spokesman told reporters.

via Reuters

