Britain’s Brexit dilemma outlasts its architect

Reading Time: < 1 minute

by Peter Thal Larsen

Britain’s dilemma over Brexit will outlast its architect’s grip on power. Dominic Cummings, who masterminded the campaign to leave the European Union, will step down as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser by the end of the year. Joe Biden’s election as U.S. president makes the prospect of exiting the EU without a trade deal look even more foolish than before. But with just a few weeks left to forge a compromise, that could still happen.

View and Download your free edition of CD Pro here:

Like this: Like Loading...