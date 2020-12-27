Britain’s Health Department reins in enthusiasm on Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s Department of Health said on Sunday that medicines regulator MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) must be given time to carry out its review of the data of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

“We must now give the MHRA the time to carry out its important work and we must wait for its advice”, a Health Department spokeswoman said, commenting on a Sunday Telegraph report that Britain will roll out the vaccine from Jan. 4.

The Telegraph on Sunday said that the rollout of the Oxford vaccine, which is easier to store and handle than the Pfizer jab and costs less, is likely to make it easier to reach people living in the most secluded areas of England.

Reuters

