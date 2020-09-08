Britain’s highest goverment lawyer resigns after Johnson’s ‘illegal’ Brexit proposal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Boris Johnson’s reported bid to override parts of his Brexit deal “does break international law”, a minister has admitted – as the head of the government’s legal department quit over his concerns about the move, Sky News reports.

The Financial Times reports that Jonathan Jones, the Treasury solicitor and permanent secretary at the Government Legal Department, has quit over Boris Johnson’s proposal to row back on parts of last year’s Brexit deal relating to Northern Ireland

The report adds that he is the sixth senior Whitehall official to resign this year, amid growing tensions between the prime minister and staff at the top of the civil service.

The Attorney-General’s Office confirmed Sir Jonathan’s departure but declined to comment further. Mr Johnson’s spokesperson said: “We thank him for his years of long service and wish him well for the future.” Sir Jonathan did not explain his decision in a short resignation letter posted online. But two officials with knowledge of the situation told the Financial Times that he was leaving his position due to a dispute with Downing Street over its plans to challenge parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis made the confession to MPs in the Commons, but insisted the legal breach would be in a “very specific and limited way”.

