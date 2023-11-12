Britain’s King Charles, PM Sunak to lead remembrance services after day of protests

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – King Charles and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will lead remembrance services for Britain’s war dead on Sunday, seeking to unify communities following a day of protests in London on Saturday, when police clashed with far-right groups.

The annual Armistice Day commemoration on Nov. 11, which marks the end of World War One and remembers those killed in military action, was marred by controversy after a large pro-Palestinian march through London was scheduled to start two hours later.

More than 300,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday, with police arresting over 120 people as they sought to stop far-right counter-protesters from ambushing the main rally.

Skirmishes broke out between police and the far-right groups gathered to protest against the demonstration taking place on Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of World War One, when Britain commemorates its war dead.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had said it was disrespectful to hold the rally on Armistice Day, and hundreds of counter-protesters from far-right groups showed up to oppose it, clashing with police.

Sunak condemned the scenes of violence in a statement on Saturday and said the event should be about unity.

“Remembrance weekend is a time for us to come together as a nation and remember those who fought and died for our freedoms. The unacceptable scenes today disrespect their memory,” he said.

Around 10,000 veterans and 800 members of the armed services are due to attend a service at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London on Sunday, said a government statement.

Sunak said that recent events should serve as a stark reminder that peace should not be taken for granted, likely referring to Israel’s month-long war with Hamas after Gaza-based militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and took hostages.

The government said veterans of Britain’s nuclear testing programme would be awarded new medals to recognise their special service.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group