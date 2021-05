Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s Prince William, who contracted COVID-19 last year, said he had received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

William, 38, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, said he had received the shot on Tuesday.

On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do. pic.twitter.com/8QP6ao5fEb — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021