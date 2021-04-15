British Armed Forces to provide ceremonial support for funeral arrangements of Prince Philip

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows members of House Division Bands practicing a drill as preparations for the funeral of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, at Pirbright, Britain.

Members of the Armed Forces have started their rehearsals including foot, rifle drill as well as band practices for all three services at Brunswick Lines. Britain’s Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died on 09 April 2021 aged 99. The Buckingham Palace announced his funeral to take place in Windsor on 17 April.

Around 730 Armed Forces personnel from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army and Royal Air Force will provide ceremonial support to the funeral arrangements of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

Menawhile, members of the Royal Family will break with tradition and not wear military uniform at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

It is understood the Queen approved the move, which means Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Andrew will wear suits to Saturday’s ceremony.

Saturday’s funeral takes place in St George’s Chapel at Windsor and will have just 30 guests due to coronavirus restrictions.

Under the plans, the duke’s coffin will be carried to the chapel on a specially modified Land Rover, which he helped to design.

The Prince of Wales and other royals will take part in the procession on foot.

A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows members of 4 SCOTS, The Royal Regiment of Scotland Regimental Colours practicing a drill as preparations for the funeral of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, at Pirbright, Britain.

A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows members of Household Division practicing a drill as preparations for the funeral of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, at Pirbright, Britain.

Members of 4 SCOTS, The Royal Regiment of Scotland Regimental Colours practicing a drill as preparations for the funeral of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, at Pirbright, Britain. EPA-EFE/CPL DANIELLE DAWSON/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT

Members of the Band of the Household Division practicing as preparations for the funeral of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, at Pirbright, Britain. EPA-EFE/CPL DANIELLE DAWSON/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT

The 4 SCOTS, The Royal Regiment of Scotland Regimental Colours practicing a drill as preparations for the funeral of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, at Pirbright, Britain. EPA-EFE/Sergeant Donald C Todd RLC/: MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT

Via EPA-EFE/Sergeant Donald C Todd RLC/ DANIELLE DAWSON / MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT

