British drivers urged to check unused cars as animals cause record breakdowns

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Breakdowns in the UK caused by animals getting inside vehicles have reached record levels, the RAC has said.

The insurance company was called out to 303 incidents of damage caused by animals in the first 11 months of the year.

That is more than the same period during any other year on record. In 2018, the number was 196.

It does not include incidents when a vehicle has hit an animal.

Drivers are being warned that rodents can be attracted to vehicles left unused for long periods or with food inside or nearby.

More than half of this year’s animal damage were caused by rats, which often gnaw fuel hoses, infest engine bays and break headlights.

Patrols also reported numerous cases of foxes chewing speed sensor wiring, windscreen wiper blades and brake hoses.

RAC patrol Nick Isaac, who works in south-west England, said he discovered a squirrel using a car’s air filter to stockpile nuts.

He said: “The car had lost power and had an odd smell.

“When I lifted the bonnet and revved the engine, the air filter moved like it was being sucked towards the engine.

“It turned out a squirrel had been taking nuts from a bird feeder and storing them in the air box, restricting air flow to the car.”

One patrol attended a Porsche where 10 mice had made a nest under a panel at the bottom of the windscreen.

Another was called to retrieve a baby pet python which had been attracted by the warm brakes of its owner’s car and placed itself behind a wheel trim.

Read more via ITV/Sky News

