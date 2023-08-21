British Foreign Secretary Cleverly to visit China this month – sources

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is due to visit China at the end of this month, two sources familiar with the matter said, a long-awaited trip seeking to stabilise a turbulent relationship that has sunk to its lowest point in decades.

The foreign ministries of both countries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cleverly was expected in China towards the end of July, but the trip never materialised as China announced the unexpected replacement of his counterpart.

Cleverly is due to land in Beijing on Aug. 29, one of the sources said. Another source said the trip was expected around the end of the month, without specifying dates. Both sources requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

VIA rEUTERS

