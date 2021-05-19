Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sky News reports that the education minister Gillian Keegan has suggested the green list of countries where people can take foreign holidays may be expanded next month.

Speaking to LBC radio, “As we get to the next stage of the unlocking – 21 June – I think people are hoping there are more countries on the green list but right now there are only 12 on the green list and they are the only ones you can go on holiday to and she said that there would probably be an announcement “a week or two before” the next stage of the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Travellers returning from a country on the green list will not need to quarantine, and will only be required to take one post-arrival test.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Johnson urged Britons not to travel to countries on the government’s “amber list”, as the opposition intensified its criticism of his border policy.

He said that the public should only travel to amber-list countries under exceptional circumstances, following reports that on Monday about 150 flights departed from the UK to such destinations.

Sky News