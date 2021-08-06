British Minister warns vaccine passports to remain ‘permanent fixture’ of foreign holidays

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vaccine passports will remain a “permanent” fixture of international travel for the “foreseeable future”, the transport secretary has warned.

Under the current system, the vast majority of travellers out of the UK need to prove they’ve been fully vaccinated for coronavirus if they want to return without having to quarantine.

And dozens of countries around the world also require foreign tourists to have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine in order to cross their borders quarantine-free.

“I do see this becoming a permanent, for the foreseeable future, fixture of international travel,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told ITV News.

“I’ve chaired meetings with my transport equivalents [in other countries], when I speak to them it’s quite clear that double vaccination will be a requirement, we’re already seeing it in virtually every country in the world.”

He was speaking after announcing on Wednesday a range of changes to the UK’s traffic light system that will remain unaltered for three weeks.

Quarantine requirements for returnees from France will be lifted for fully jabbed travellers from Sunday at 4am as it moves to the amber list – and seven countries in Europe will join the green list for unrestricted travel, regardless of their vaccination status.

He said this summer’s strategy of reviewing the traffic light system every three weeks rather than weekly should give people the chance to go abroad.

Read more via ITV