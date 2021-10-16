British police says murder of lawmaker declared as a terrorist incident

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – The Metropolitan Police has said that the murder of British lawmaker David Amess in Essex on Friday has been declared as a terrorist incident, with the investigation being led by its Terrorism Command.

EARLIER: Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation into the murder on Friday of British lawmaker David Amess but officers are keeping an open mind as to his killer’s motive, the local police force said.

“The investigation is in its very early stages and is being led by officers from the specialist counter-terrorism command,” Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington told reporters.

“It will be for investigators to determine whether or not this is a terrorist incident but as always they will keep an open mind,” Harrington added.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Photo Floral tributes at the scene of a crime where MP for Southend West, Sir David Amess, was stabbed to death in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain, 15 October 2021. Amess was reportedly stabbed several times at a church in Leigh-on-Sea while holding a constituency surgery and later died of his injuries. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

