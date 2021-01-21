British to face ban on entering EU under German plan to shut borders

Reading Time: < 1 minute

European governments would be allowed to ban all UK residents from entering their countries and cut all passenger transport links with Britain under a German proposal to the European Union, the Times reported on Thursday.

EU member states are free to impose temporary bans on entry and on transporting passengers entering from non-EU countries with virus variant areas, the Times reported, citing a draft proposal reviewed by the newspaper.

Separately, the EU is prepared to ease post-Brexit border friction if Britain drops its plan to create a “Singapore on the Thames”, Times reported citing diplomatic sources.

The German government is not making concrete preparations for border checks and is hoping they can be prevented, an interior ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Tuesday that her country, which is part of Europe’s Schengen free travel zone, may need to consider curbs if other European countries do not act to halt the spread of the coronavirus and particularly its more transmissible variants.

Main Photo: file photo EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

