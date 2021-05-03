British travel green list expected to be revealed this week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The British Government is expected to announce which countries will be on the green travel list by the end of this week, according to reports.

The final list of countries will be decided on Wednesday and are expected to include Iceland, Malta, Portugal and Gibraltar.

A formal announcement is expected on Friday about which countries will be on the safe list when international travel starts again on May 17.

Speculation last week that the list could include holiday islands like Ibiza, Mallorca and the Canaries was wrong, officials said.

Under the traffic light system countries will be graded red, amber or green based on case numbers and vaccine rates.

Those returning from red countries will be required to complete hotel quarantine on their return.

Travellers returning from green countries will have to take a PCR test when they return to the UK but will not have to self-isolate.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

