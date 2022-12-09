British troops training at Heathrow and Gatwick airports ahead of Border Force strikes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Troops have been training at Heathrow and Gatwick airports for passport checking roles ahead of Border Force staff going on strike over Christmas.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed to Sky News armed forces personnel arrived at London’s two main airports earlier this week.

The PCS union announced on Wednesday that Border Force officers will go on strike at the airports from 23-26 and 28-31 December after they rejected a 2% pay rise offer from the government.

They will also go on strike at Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow and Manchester airports, as well as the Port of Newhaven.

About 75% of passport control staff are PCS members, meaning the majority of staff checking passports will be going on strike.

The Cabinet Officer this week said up to 600 military personnel and 700 civil servants were being trained to support a range of services – including Border Force at airports and ports – in the event of strike action.

