Britney Spears’ ex-husband arrested after he tries to ‘crash’ singer’s wedding

Britney Spears’ ex-husband has been arrested at the singer’s Los Angeles home shortly before she married her partner Sam Asghari.

Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the couple’s nuptials.

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander breaks into her home and crashes her wedding on Instagram Live:



He said: “I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”

Police officers responded to an incident of trespassing at the address and later arrested 40-year-old Jason Alexander.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed Alexander was arrested for an out-of-county warrant and had been transported from the scene to a police station following the incident.

The couple met on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016.

Spears and Asghari became engaged in September last year, with the singer joking the proposal was “way overdue”.

Spears married Alexander, her childhood friend, in 2004. But they were only married for a total of 55 hours before obtaining an annulment.

Thursday’s wedding was to be the singer’s third trip to the altar, having divorced Kevin Federline in 2007.

Spears has two children, Sean and Jayden, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

