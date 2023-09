Bruce Springsteen postpones eight September tour dates due to health reasons

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Veteran rocker Bruce Springsteen this week announced he was indefinitely postponing eight tour dates this month with his E Street Band, citing medical treatment he is undergoing for peptic ulcers.

Springsteen, 73, promised to reschedule the canceled performances, beginning with a show that had been set for Thursday at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York, as well as a previously missed date in Philadelphia a few weeks earlier.

“We’ll be back to pick up these shows and then some,” the singer-songwriter said to fans in a message posted to his account on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “Thank you for your understanding and support.”

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023

Ticketholders for the postponed concerts were told they would receive information regarding rescheduled dates.

The other postponed dates were Sept. 9 in Baltimore, Sept. 12 and 14 in Pittsburgh, Sept. 16 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and Sept. 19 in Albany, New York.

Organizers for Springsteen’s North American tour, which began last month and was set to run through mid-December, said the Grammy-winning recording star “is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, and the decision of his medical advisers is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.”

Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside stomach lining and the upper portion of the small intestine, with the most common symptom being stomach pain, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Springsteen, a New Jersey native who acquired the nickname “The Boss” in the early years of his career in the 1970s, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 and released his 21st studio album in 2022, “Only the Strong Survive,” a collection of covers of R&B and soul music classics.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group