Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, Jessica, competing at the Olympics

Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica takes centre stage at the 2020 Olympics, as she competes for the USA team. Jessica Springsteen her Olympics debut in Tokyo this week as a member of the US Equestrian Team.

Jessica Rae Springsteen was born on December 30, 1991 and is the second child and only daughter of musicians Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, who is a member of Bruce’s E Street Band.

Photo Jessica Springsteen of the USA with the horse Volage du Val Henry during the grand prix jump competition at the Sweden International Horse Show in the Friends arena in Stockholm- Solna, Sweden, 01 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Christine Olsson SWEDEN OUT