Bruce Willis to retire from acting – daughter

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sky News reports that Bruce Willis will be retiring from acting due to a condition which causes difficulties with language or speech, his daughter has said.

Rumer Willis revealed that the Die Hard star, 67, had been diagnosed with aphasia, which she said is “impacting his cognitive abilities”.

Her Instagram post said: “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Sky News

Photo US actor Bruce Willis arrives for the screening of ‘Moonrise Kingdom’ and the opening ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 16 May 2012. Presented in competition, the movie opens the festival, which runs from 16 to 27 May. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO