Brussels Airport warns of long queues due to strict checks on travel documents

Brussels Airport is warning travellers that long queues could form during peak hours, as the authorities earlier this week announced stricter checks on passengers’ Passenger Locator Forms (PLF).

On Wednesday, the Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor’s office announced that the federal police would organise stricter controls to check travellers’ compulsory travel documents at Brussels Airport.

Passengers who have not (correctly) filled out their Passenger Locator Form (PLF), risk fines of €250. Airlines that do not check passengers’ documents, however, risk fines of up to €48,000.

These checks could lead to queues for passengers at peak times, which is why the airport is asking all passengers to be prepared and have their PLFs ready.

From Friday 16 July, the airport is also expecting more passengers again, some 40,000 per day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Photo: The arrivals hall at Zaventem international airport in Zaventem near Brussels, Belgium. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

