Brussels warns UK over downgrading EU ambassador status – Euronews

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Euronews – The European Union called on the UK to grant full diplomatic rights to its first-ever ambassador to Britain, stressing the delay “is not a friendly signal”.

Euronews reports that Johnson’s has so far refused to give the staff of the EU’s Delegation to the UK, including ambassador Joao Vale de Almeida, the same privileges as those afforded to diplomats under the Vienna Convention.

The convention awards the head of the mission and other key staff immunity from prosecution and exempts them from taxation. The mission’s properties and documents are also treated as “inviolable”.

Asked about the delay following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, High representative Josep Borrell said: “There is a clear view and unity among member states” on the issue.

“It is not a friendly signal, the first one that the United Kingdom has sent to us immediately after leaving the European Union. If things have to continue like this, it is not a good prospect.”

“We do not ask for something new, we do not ask for special treatment. The external status of the European Union is recognised by countries and international organisations around the world. We expect the United Kingdom to treat the European Union Delegation accordingly and without delay,” Borrell said.

“We have 143 delegations around the world. Without a single exception, all host states have accepted to grant these delegations and their staff a status equivalent to that of diplomatic missions of states under the Vienna Convention. And the UK is very well aware of that. 143 States around the world, all of them,” he added.

EURONEWS

