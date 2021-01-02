Brutal massacre by rebels in eastern Congo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least 25 people were killed in an attack on New Year’s Eve by rebels in Congo’s eastern Beni territory, local officials said Friday.

Farmers had gone to the fields in the village of Tingwe when they were attacked by Allied Democratic Forces rebels, according to the representative of the governor in the region, Sabiti Njiamoja.

Some of the bodies were found by rescue teams in the bushes on Friday, he said.

Local civil society representative Bravo Muhindo confirmed more than 25 dead and said many had been beheaded.

Other people were kidnapped, Muhindo said.

Residents in Beni and surrounding villages have been calling for increased security as the ADF rebels stage attacks in the region.

Main Photo: A file photo of a rebel fighter in Mushaki town, some 60km west of Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Read more via AP

Like this: Like Loading...