Reading Time: < 1 minute

Buckingham Palace released photos marking the beginning of the Royal Family traditional Easter festivities.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace released two photos of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles enjoying the fresh spring air during a walk on the grounds of Frogmore House.

The snapshots by Chris Jackson and Getty Images are meant to “mark the Easter weekend,” the Palace said on Twitter.

🌸 The Queen and The Prince of Wales enjoy a walk in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor.



This image is one of two released to mark the Easter weekend. Head over to @ClarenceHouse to see the second photograph.



📸 Chris Jackson/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/WAcVMzVAjI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 2, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...