Budget Day 2022 – Malta News Briefing – Monday 11 October 2021

Morning Briefing

Budget Day today

Government will be presenting its last budget of this legislature this evening, with Finance Minister Clyde Caruana taking the honours for the first time following former Minister Edward Scicluna’s move to the Central Bank.

Expectations of a ‘positive’ budget run high, with an election looming on the horizon, but the increasing deficit and debt levels may limit the administration’s room for manouvre. Speaking on radio on Sunday, PM Robert Abela said people should be expecting “a realistic budget from a united government.” He said that the government held meetings with various social partners and organisations from different sectors, and even held public consultation sessions in squares around the country. “It is one of the budgets that saw the most consultation,” he explained.

Bernard Grech upbeat despite latest polls

PN leader Bernard Grech said that a silent majority is supporting the need for change. Reacting to a Maltatoday survey which showed that the PN support has actually gone down last month, Grech argued that there are 80,000 people who are not speaking out in these surveys. “They are not regularly quizzed, but they will have their say on election day,” Grech insisted.The PN leader also questioned what is keeping the Police Commissioner from investigating former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi following revelations that he shared confidential government information with business magnate Yorgen Fenech. “What are you waiting for to investigate Konrad Mizzi and bring him to court? What are you waiting for now that it is clear he broke the law? Who is pulling the strings?” he asked. A report published by the Times of Malta revealed that Mizzi, a former PL Deputy Leader leaked confidential information on government projects to Yorgen Fenech.

Covid-19 Update

There were 24 new Covid-19 cases and six recoveries reported by the health authorities on Sunday. This brings the number of active cases to 281. From these seven are hospitalised, one of which is in ITU.

