Bulgaria and Slovakia recalling ambassadors from Belarus

Bulgaria and Slovakia are recalling their ambassadors to Belarus for consultations in solidarity with Lithuania and Poland, their foreign ministers announced after meeting Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Bratislava.

“Steps taken by Belarus authorities against other EU Member states are unacceptable. EU remains united in its support of people of Belarus,” Slovak Foreign Ministers Ivan Korcok tweeted.

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya ahead of a meeting with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, 08 October 2020. Tikhanovskaya attends the GLOBSEC Security Forum in Bratislava. EPA-EFE/JAKUB GAVLAK

Poland and Lithuania recalled their ambassadors on Tuesday to defuse regional tensions after Belarus demanded they cut staff at their embassy for their “destructive” actions.

Four more EU nations, including Germany, did same on Wednesday, to show support for Poland and Lithuania.

