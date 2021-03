Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bulgaria reported 4,851 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, its highest daily tally on record, government health data showed on Wednesday.

In total, the Balkan country of 7 million people has recorded 312,741 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 12,307 deaths.

Main Photo: A woman wearing a face mask walks in Sofia, Bulgaria. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Like this: Like Loading...