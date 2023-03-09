Cabinet approves new rules on building contractors’ licencing / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 9 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Cabinet approves new rules on building contractors’ licencing

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that Cabinet has approved a new regulatory framework for the construction industry, including on the licensing of building contractors. He said that this is the first time that this sector will see a reform which has been sorely needed for years, and which will specifically address regulation and licensing of building contractors. The PM insisted that this framework will strengthen the existing regulations, which have led to people being sentenced to jail. (TVM)

Grech, Delia present motion asking Government to recoup monies paid to Vitals

PN leader Bernard Grech and his predecessor Adrian Delia have filed a private member’s motion which, if approved, would oblige the government to do everything within its means to recoup the payments made to Vitals and Steward through the hospitals concession struck down as “fraudulent” by the courts. If approved, the motion would call on Parliament to discuss and condemn the manner in which the hospitals were passed on to Vitals and Steward, and oblige the government to take all means, including legal ones, “to recoup every cent that was improperly paid to Vitals and Steward in this corrupt and fraudulent deal.” (Newsbook)

Prudente testimony delayed after AG request

A last-minute objection by the State Advocate meant the postponement of the testimony by Andrea Prudente due on Monday, in her ongoing constitutional case against the State. The AG’s lawyer argued that several articles of the Code of Organisation and Civil Procedure required a request for the testimony of a witness who resides abroad to be made through an application to the court. Prudente was due to testify via video link in the case filed over doctors’ refusal to terminate her unviable pregnancy at Mater Dei Hospital during her stay in Malta. (Maltatoday)

