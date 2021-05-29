Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gabriele Tadini, service chief for the cablecar that crashed into a Piedmont mountain killing 14 last Sunday, is ready to admit deactivating the brakes to stop the car getting blocked, according to sources close to his lawyer Marcello Perillo.

Tadini is one of three people arrested for the disaster who are facing heavy charges. “I ran the risk but that last thing in the world I would have thought would be that the dragging cable would break,” Tadini reportedly told Perillo. The lawyer said his client “regrets what he did”.

Friday’s Giro d’Italia stage prize money was devolved to a five-year-old Israeli survivor of the Mottarone disaster, Eitan, who on Friday asked his aunt about his dead parents who died along with his grandparents and his two-year-old sibling.

Eitan was said to be in a stable condition.

