Caged rabbits and budgies may be outlawed in Netherlands

New animal protection laws in the Netherlands could make it illegal to keep pet rabbits in hutches and budgies in cages, politicians and academics have warned.

Pet owners may risk prosecution from 2023 after the Dutch senate approved an amendment to a bill, which states that animals should not experience discomfort in a stable, pen or cage.

According to the law, which is primarily aimed at agriculture, animals must be able to exhibit “natural” behaviour while in captivity.

Farmers fear the new rule, brought forward by the Party for the Animals, will spell the end for intensive farming in the Netherlands.

But there are also concerns the law could have far-reaching consequences for pet owners, who could be forced to make expensive adaptations to their creatures’ quarters.

Some critics have even claimed that cats would be legally entitled to be put out for the night under the new law.

The law was passed with a narrow majority in the Dutch parliament in April before the senate approved it last week.

