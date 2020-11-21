Calabria’s regional assembly President arrested for links with Ndrangheta mafia

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Domenico Tallini, the president of the Calabria regional assembly, was put under house arrest by Carabinieri police on Thursday in relation to alleged links to the southern region’s powerful ‘Ndrangheta mafia.
The 68-year-old member of the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party is accused of external involvement in mafia association and the exchange of favours with the mafia for election purposes.
The case concerns alleged links to the Grande Aracri ‘Ndrangheta clan for the creation of a Catanzaro-based company for the distribution of medicines via a network of pharmacies.