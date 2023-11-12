Calls increase  for Sunak to sack Braverman mount as she is accused of spawning ‘hatred’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Rishi Sunak is facing intensifying calls to sack Suella Braverman for stoking tensions ahead of Armistice Day protests, with Sir Keir Starmer accusing the Home Secretary of spawning “hatred and distrust”.

Pressure mounted on Mrs Braverman amid scenes of far-right violence towards officers on Saturday, after she branded pro-Palestinian demonstrators “hate marchers” and accused the police of bias for letting the rally go ahead.

Dozens of counter-protesters were arrested, including many trying to confront those participating in the march which Mr Sunak and Mrs Braverman had urged police to ban.

Nine officers were injured as they prevented a crowd of mainly football hooligans reaching the Cenotaph, with Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist calling their “extreme violence” towards the police “extraordinary and deeply concerning”.

Writing in a comment piece in the Sunday Telegraph, Sir Keir wrote few public figures “have done more recently to whip up division” than the Home Secretary.

The Labour leader said her and the prime minister’s treatment of the police and protesters showed a “lack of respect for this country’s values and its principles”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “The scenes of disorder we witnessed by the far-right at the Cenotaph are a direct result of the Home Secretary’s words. The police’s job has been made much harder.”

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper called for “calm”, with a veiled swipe at Mrs Braverman for fuelling tensions.

She tweeted: “Everyone must reflect on the impact of their words and actions. It is the responsibility of all of us to bring people together over this weekend not divide and inflame.”

Mr Sunak has so far maintained confidence in his Home Secretary, even as the latest row came after some ministers this week distanced themselves from her claims homelessness is a “lifestyle choice”.

Rishi Sunak has condemned “wholly unacceptable” actions by both far-right “thugs” and “Hamas sympathisers” at protests in London on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said officers faced “extreme violence” from far-right counter protesters in the hours before a pro-Palestine march was due to begin.

Nine police officers were injured, including two requiring hospital treatment, and 126 arrests were made.

The crowd bearing St George’s flags were seen walking along Embankment and shouting “England till I die”, as they attempted to reach the Cenotaph an hour before the two minute silence for Armistice Day was observed.

