Calvert-Lewin secures Everton survival in epic win over Palace

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Everton secured their Premier League status as Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored five minutes from time to snatch a thrilling 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace after they rallied from two goals down at a rocking Goodison Park on Thursday.

Everton needed a win to ensure they continued their 68-year top-flight stay and Calvert-Lewin, who has been a peripheral figure this season due to injury, headed a Demarai Grey free-kick in at the Gwladys Street end to spark a pitch invasion.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew, who could have had a red card moments earlier, scored first-half goals for mid-table Palace but Everton responded after the break with goals from Michael Keane and Richarlison before Calvert-Lewin’s winner.

Everton move to 39 points from 37 games, four clear of relegation rivals Burnley and Leeds United, which ensures they go into Sunday’s final game of the season at Champions League-chasing Arsenal with the pressure on them since January now off.

“It was unbelievably special,” Calvert-Lewin told Sky Sports. “The amount of pressure that we were under, going two goals down and then to get to 2-2, I just felt that another chance would come.

via Reuters

Photo – Everton Twitter