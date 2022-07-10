Camilla admits to nerves ahead of important public occasions in new documentary

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Duchess of Cornwall has confessed to feeling nervous ahead of important public occasions, but says she takes “a deep breath” and just gets “on with it”.

She made the comments in an ITV documentary released this week to mark her 75th birthday and her guest editorship of Country Life magazine.

“I think everyone gets nervous before big events, it’s nature, isn’t it?” She told the programme.

Camilla attended the State Opening of Parliament in May, accompanying her husband the Prince of Wales, who stood in for the Queen for the first time.

Asked whether she found the new responsibilities “onerous” or “exciting”, the duchess said: “No, there’s always exciting new prospects, there is always something exciting round the next corner you never know what’s going to happen next.”

The documentary paints a personal portrait of the duchess, who is seen walking her two Jack Russel Terriers, at Highgrove, Charles’ Gloucestershire home.

Bluebell and Beth, both rescue animals from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, are even photographed in the magazine draped in pearl necklaces.

The portrait is a wry tribute to the debutantes once featured in the pages of Country Life and affectionately known as “The Girls in Pearls”.

