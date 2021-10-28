Camilla condemns how society has come to believe ‘violence against women is normal’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Duchess of Cornwall has condemned the way society has come to believe that “violence against women is normal”, asking: “How many more women must be harassed, raped or murdered?”

In the most powerful speech of her royal life Camilla spoke of her sympathy for the families of Sarah Everard, Sabina Nessa and other victims, and the “unimaginable torment” the women had suffered.

She made the comments at an event hosted by Women of the World (WOW) at the Wellcome Collection in London, where she was also joined by Carrie Johnson, the prime minister’s wife.

Launching WOW’s Shameless festival, encouraging activism against sexual violence, which takes place in London next month, Camilla said: “We need to get the men in our lives involved in this movement.

“We do not, in any way, hold all men responsible for sexual violence. But we do need them all on board to tackle it. After all, rapists are not born, they are constructed.

Photo – Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. EPA-EFE/Tim Rooke / POOL

