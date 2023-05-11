Campaign so New Zealand joins Eurovision in 2024

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A campaign has been launched so that New Zealand can join Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024.

A petition has been created encouraging the public to get behind the push for New Zealand to be included in Eurovision while the country has even come up with an official/unofficial entry song.

The single has been launched with Kiwi comedy pop-duo Two Hearts – which consists of Laura Daniel and Joseph Moore – who have themselves performed in theatres and comedy venues across NZ, Australia and the UK.

The song ‘Eurovusion (Open Up)’ embraces everything Eurovision, and is described as “a gloriously camp banger” that details the plight of the New Zealand people, encouraging the world to let them into the prestigious competition.

The Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Liverpool next week, with the UK hosting in honour of last year’s winners Ukraine. The semi-finals take place on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May, before the grand finals on Saturday 13 May.

Via NME

