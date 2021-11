Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nov 24 (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday Canada gave full approval to its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and older, making it the first full approval for the vaccine globally.

Canada gave full approval to Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccines in September.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)