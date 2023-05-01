Some Canada public workers reach contract agreement with federal govt, ending strike

Reading Time: < 1 minute

May 1 (Reuters) – The Canadian government and a union representing more than 120,000 federal workers under Treasury Board reached an agreement on a new wage deal on Monday, the union said, putting an end to Canada’s largest public sector strike that impaired services ranging from tax returns to immigration.

Although the 120,000 Treasury Board employees are set to return to work, more than 35,000 revenue agency workers, on strike since April 19, are expected to continue their strike into Monday, the union said in a statement.

“Strike action continues across the country for 35,000 members at Canada Revenue Agency,” the union said, adding that talks would resume with a new mandate for a fair contract.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) union, which had been in collective bargaining for a new contract since 2021, had ramped up pressure on the government last month by calling for the rare wide-ranging strike.

The union represents all 155,000 workers on strike, of which 120,000 employees of the Treasury Board of Canada have reached agreement on the wage deal, while 35,000 working for the revenue agency still hold out.

