Canary Islands wants EU to waive Brexit rules for UK’s ‘digital nomads’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

“Digital nomads” from Britain could stay in the Canary Islands without visa restrictions under new plans to get around EU Brexit rules.

The Canary Islands has requested exemption from the European Union’s time limit on stays by non-EU citizens, which is currently set at a maximum of 90 days within every 180.

The regional president is asking the EU to make a special exception that would allow British citizens to stay longer for long-distance work or enjoy their holiday homes on the archipelago.

“We want to ask Brussels to make an exception for the Canary Islands to change so that non-EU workers like the British can stay longer,” Angel Victor Torres told the i newspaper.

The move comes shortly after the Spanish government announced a separate scheme for “digital nomads”, under which citizens from any country who move to Spain for remote working purposes can get a one-year visa and the possibility of seeking permanent residency afterwards.

Under the national scheme, to be launched in the New Year, employees of foreign companies who base themselves in Spain would be offered huge tax breaks compared with UK rates.

But the Canary Islands wants British people to be able to remain without a special visa and almost no bureaucratic hurdles.

The Canarian regional government said that, between January and November this year, more than 44,800 “digital nomads” had moved to the islands, with Germans making up 27 per cent of the total, followed by Britons on 12 per cent.

Read more via The Telegraph

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first