Cannabis clubs can sell marijuana from Feb / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 28 January 2023

Morning Briefing

Cannabis clubs can sell marijuana from Feb

Cannabis clubs can apply to sell home-grown marijuana from next month but must abide by a list of regulations outlined on Friday. The associations are the only way to legally buy the drug, which was legalised in December 2021. They can apply for licensing from February 28 through a non-profit model set by the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC). They must be non-profit and can only sell their own product, meaning that only seeds can be imported from abroad. This means that cannabis legally sold in Malta must be grown in the country. (Times of Malta)

Kirkop flyover open from this morning

Drivers exiting the Kirkop tunnels towards Luqa and Qormi will be able to use the first completed flyover as from this morning. Traffic outside the airport will be rerouted again to enable Infrastructure Malta to work on different parts of the junction. The roads regulator said that the new system will see traffic from Gudja to Ħal Far no longer passing through the newly constructed airport tunnel, but will instead be diverted through Triq il-Karwija. By Tuesday, IM intends to begin construction on the last phase of the project – the road connecting Kirkop Tunnels to Luqa. (Maltatoday)

New business schemes for renewables announced

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that over the past few days the Cabinet of Ministers approved two schemes designed to help businesses focus on renewables and sustainability. Addressing an event marking the Chamber of Commerce’s 175th anniversary Abela explained that a legislative proposal for a basic right of a bank account for self-employed and businesses will be launched in the coming months as promised in the Labour Party’s electoral programme. Abela explained that work is underway on a system that facilitates the due diligence processes while ensuring they are robust and strong. (Newsbook)

