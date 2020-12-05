Capsule with clues about solar system’s origins tumbles towards Earth

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
A spacecraft has sent a capsule tumbling towards earth, carrying samples from an asteroid that could contain clues to the origin of the solar system, Japan’s space agency has said.
The capsule – just 15 inches (40cm) in diameter – detached from the Hayabusa2 craft 136,700 miles (220,000km) from Earth, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said.
The subsurface samples it is carrying – the first ever to be collected from an asteroid – may contain information about life on our planet.
It is believed the data may be unaffected by space radiation and other environmental factors.
The capsule is due to land in a sparsely populated area of Woomera, Australia, on Sunday.
Main Photo: A handout photo made available by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on 05 December 2020 shows a computer-generated image of the separation of a capsule (L) from the space probe Hayabusa2 (R). EPA-EFE/JAXA HANDOUT JAXA