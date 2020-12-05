Capsule with clues about solar system’s origins tumbles towards Earth

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A spacecraft has sent a capsule tumbling towards earth, carrying samples from an asteroid that could contain clues to the origin of the solar system, Japan’s space agency has said.

The capsule – just 15 inches (40cm) in diameter – detached from the Hayabusa2 craft 136,700 miles (220,000km) from Earth, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said.

A handout photo made available by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on 05 December 2020 shows JAXA staff members celebrating after a capsule successfully separated from the space probe Hayabusa2.. EPA-EFE/JAXA HANDOUT VIA JIJI PRESS

The subsurface samples it is carrying – the first ever to be collected from an asteroid – may contain information about life on our planet.

It is believed the data may be unaffected by space radiation and other environmental factors.

The capsule is due to land in a sparsely populated area of Woomera, Australia, on Sunday.

Main Photo: A handout photo made available by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on 05 December 2020 shows a computer-generated image of the separation of a capsule (L) from the space probe Hayabusa2 (R). EPA-EFE/JAXA HANDOUT JAXA

Read more via NHK

Like this: Like Loading...