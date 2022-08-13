Cargo ship carrying 15,000 tons of corn from Ukraine arrives in Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The photo shows the unloading operations following the docking of the Rojen cargo ship sailing under the Maltese flag in Ravenna, Italy, on Saturday morning.

The ship left the port of Chornomorsk, near Odessa, Ukraine, on 05 August, carrying 15,000 tons of corn seeds, and arrived at Ravenna on 12 August.

It is the first such shipping to reach Italy.

Two more ships left from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports on Saturday, Turkey’s defence ministry said, bringing the total number of ships to depart the country under a U.N.-brokered deal to 16.

Barbados-flagged Fulmar S left Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port, carrying 12,000 tonnes of corn to Turkey’s southern Iskenderun province, it said. The Marshall Island-flagged Thoe departed from the same port and headed to Turkey’s Tekirdag, carrying 3,000 tonnes of sunflower seeds.

The statement added that another ship would depart from Turkey on Saturday to Ukraine to buy grains.

Via Reuters/EPA/EFE

Photo: EPA-EFE