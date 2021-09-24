Carlos the Jackal sentenced to life in jail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) – Carlos the Jackal, the leftist militant who carried out attacks across the globe in the 1970s and 1980s, had the life sentence he had been given for a deadly grenade attack on a Paris shop in 1974, confirmed on Thursday, the Paris Prosecutor’s Office said.

Carlos was found guilty in 2017 over a grenade attack in 1974 on a shop on Paris’s Champs Elysees, the Drugstore Publicis, that killed two people and injured 36.

Carlos, whose real name is Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, was born in Venezuela and is now aged 71, is already serving two other life terms and has lost appeals against them.

Photo A file picture dated 03 March 2004 of convicted Venezuelan terrorist Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, known as Carlos the Jackal. A court in Paris on 28 March 2017 sentenced Carlos the Jackal to life over a 1974 Paris shopping center attack. The 63-year-old Venezuelan, was handed a second life sentence in 2011 for four bomb attacks in 1982 and 1983 that killed 11 people and injured over a hundred others. He denied any role in the attacks. EPA/STR E