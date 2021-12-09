Caruana Galizia insists that EU-funded pipeline could benefit Yorgen Fenech / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 9 December 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Caruana Galizia insists that EU-funded pipeline could benefit Yorgen Fenech

Matthew Caruana Galizia said in a press conference on Wednesday that the Electrogas consortium could still benefit from an EU-funded gas pipeline to Malta, regardless of whether the Maltese government would be liable or not to gas exit payouts to the company.

He insisted that Malta’s request for a €200 million Connecting Europe Facility grant for its gas pipeline to Sicily, should not be acceded to, because by the time the pipeline is laid out in 2028 it would still be Electrogas – the owner of the Delimara plant – that will be its sole owner and converting the gas into energy. “Part of the gas deal was for the Electrogas shareholders, including the person accused of masterminding my mother’s murder, to receive a huge payout once a gas pipeline is constructed,” Caruana Galizia said, referring to Yorgen Fenech, accused of masterminding the late journalist’s assassination. (Maltatoday)

PN will offer strong challenge – Grech

The PN will offer the government a “strong challenge” in the next general election, opposition leader Bernard Grech said during a fundraising marathon. There are challenges, but our intentions are good. Will give offer a strong challenge, if people want will choose us as a fitting alternative”, Grech said about the party’s election prospects.

Grech accused the Government of normalising corruption, insisting that “it is not true Maltese people agree with corruption, all they want is a level playing field”. The PN Leader also urged the government to extend the COVID-19 wage supplement to next March to support restaurants and hotels. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 Update: 87 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, while 61 recovered. The active case tally moves up to 1363, with 26 people in hospital, four of whom in ITU.