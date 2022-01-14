Casa confident in Metsola election as Green candidate pushes feminist agenda

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PN MEP David Casa expressed full confidence that fellow centre-right MEP Roberta Metsola will secure the backing of the European Parliament in her bid to become the first Maltese elected official to take on the Presidency of a major international institution.

“This month is very important for the European Parliament as a new President will be elected, for the upcoming two and a half years. I am confident that my colleague and friend Roberta Metsola, who will be the EPP Group’s candidate, will make it”, Casa remarked.

Casa, who had resigned his prestigious post of quaestor of the EP to allow Metsola to enter the race, given that Strasbourg does not look favourably at the same Member State having more than one top post, said that he would continue supporting the MEP’s campaign until the election date.

While the other major grouping, the centre-left Socialists and Democrats appear to maintain their committment not to put forward a name, respecting an agreement between the two groupings of sharing the Presidency for half a term each, the Greens have announced the nomination of Alice Bah Kuhnke, a former Swedish minister for the role. She has been a Member of the European Parliament since 2019 and is a Vice President of the Greens/EFA Group, as well as a Member of the Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, and Women’s Rights and Gender Equality Committees.

Although the Greens have a limited presence in the European Parliament, Kuhnke, who had campaigned for Swedish EU accession in 1994, and in Brussels, has been a member of the Parliament’s civil liberties, women’s rights and gender equality committees. International media reports suggest that she is targeting MEPs from other parties who oppose the Maltese MEP position against abortion.

In a statement announcing her candidature, Kuhnke said that “we in the Greens/EFA Group stand for a feminist, sustainable and democratic Europe and call on all MEPs to support these principles. The climate crisis is too urgent, the threat to biodiversity, our forests and oceans too serious for us not to act now. The European Parliament must stand hand in hand with its citizens in building a sustainable and inclusive future together. This is why I’ve put forward my candidacy for President of the European Parliament.”

The vote for the next European Parliament President will take place on Tuesday in Strasbourg.