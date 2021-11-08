Catholic nuns and priests protest in Sri Lanka

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sri Lankan Catholic nuns and priests staged a silent protest along the road leading to the Supreme Court while a petition filed by Rev. Father Cyril Gamini Fernando is being heard before the court at Hultsdorp in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Rev. Father Cyril Gamini Fernando filed a Fundamental Rights petition before Supreme Court seeking an injunction preventing him from being arrested by the CID over a statement he had made on 23 October, during a web discussion urging justice for victims of the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Reverend Father, in his petition states that he has been summoned to the CID to record a statement regarding the complaint made by the Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Major General Suresh Sallay.

The SIS chief lodged a complaint with the CID citing that national unity and national security have been threatened due to the petitioner’s statement and also that he has been insulted by that statement.

Accordingly, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) called the Catholic priest to record a statement. Several other priests representing Rev. Father Cyril Gamini Fernando arrived at the CID and requested two weeks’ time to do so. Meanwhile, the Reverend Father filed an FR petition for the injunction.

Meanwhile, the CID informed court today through the Attorney General’s Department that there is no need for the arrest of the priest at this moment.

Via EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE